Prosecutor says criminal charges not warranted against deputy in deadly Grant County police shooting

MARION, Ind. – No criminal charges will be filed after a deadly January police shooting in Grant County.

That’s following an investigation by Indiana State Police and a review from the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office.

ISP investigated the circumstances surrounding the Jan. 17 shooting that killed 25-year-old Daniel Young. The prosecutor’s office said the “totality of the evidence establishes this incident as a legally justifiable shooting by law enforcement.”

Grant County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Matthew Sneed responded to a stabbing around 6:15 p.m. at 3209 South Central Avenue. Young had reportedly stabbed a man multiple times.

Sneed saw Young attempting to leave the scene in his vehicle; Sneed ordered Young to stop, but Young ignored his command, hitting Sneed with the car. Sneed ended up on the hood of the vehicle; Young accelerated and Sneed fired several shots into the windshield, striking Young.

The car hit a fence and came to a stop; Sneed pulled Young out of the vehicle and rendered aid with the assistance of Deputy Kyle Vincent and Deputy Joshua Kennedy until paramedics arrived.

Young died at an area hospital; an autopsy later found he had several drugs in his system including amphetamines, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

Evidence reviewed in the case included ISP reports, statements of civilian and police witnesses, an interview with Sneed, the autopsy report, toxicology report, photographs, body cam and dash cam video, ISP crime scene reports and the use of force policy for the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

From the prosecutor’s office:

Indiana Code 35-41-3-2(c) provides in part: … “a person is justified in using deadly force and does not have a duty to retreat if the person reasonably believes that the force is necessary to prevent serious bodily injury to the person or a third person or the commission of a forcible felony, No person in the state shall be placed in legal jeopardy of any kind whatsoever for protecting the person or a third person by reasonable means necessary.”

The prosecutor’s office said a “thorough review” of the case showed that Sneed was justified in his use of deadly force. As a result, “no criminal charges will be filed in this matter.”