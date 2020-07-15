Prosecutor’s office receives reports, evidence from DNR on viral incident near Lake Monroe; active review ongoing

MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday that it has received extensive investigative reports and digital evidence from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources regarding the incident that took place in the forest near Lake Monroe on July 4.

The prosecutor’s office is actively reviewing this evidence.

Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, says he was the victim of a racially-charged beating near Lake Monroe on July 4.

Attorneys representing two people involved in the incident claimed this week that their clients have been falsely accused.