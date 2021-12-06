Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for man accused of killing a Southport police officer in 2017

INDIANAPOLIS — Prosecutors in Marion County will not seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing a Southport police officer.

The suspect, Jason Brown, is charged with murder for the death of Lt. Aaron Allan in July 2017.

Allan was gunned down while responding to a car crash. Prosecutors say Brown flipped his car and then fired more than a dozen shots, hitting Allan several times.

In September 2017, former prosecutor Terry Curry announced they would seek the death penalty for Brown.

Last week prosecutors Ryan Mears agreed to drop the death penalty as a possible punishment and Brown agreed to waive his right to a jury trial.

The case will be a bench trial before Judge Mark Stoner.

One local legal expert says that will change the way the case is presented.

“To the public it will look very similar, but to the lawyers it is very different because the rules of evidence are not applied as strictly in a bench trial,” said attorney John Tompkins.

The prosecutor and the police chief in Southport both declined to comment on the case today.