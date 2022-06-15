AMERICAN FORK, Utah — More than 4,000 protein bars are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with a pathogenic E. coli strain.

The FDA said the recall comes after Built Brands, LLC. of American Fork, Utah, detected the presence of E. coli. Although the specific strain has yet to be identified, the FDA said people must not eat this product as it may pose a serious health risk.

Pathogenic E. coli can cause diarrhea, severe stomach cramps, and vomiting. While most people recover within a week, some illnesses can last longer and can be more severe. So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

The FDA said the recall involves Built Brands’ Banana Cream Pie Puffs protein bar. They came in 40-gram packages marked with lot number D22151011 on the outside. They were distributed nationwide to 1,049 potential customers through mail orders.

Photo//CPSC

Built Brands said after they detected the presence of E. coli they had an accredited third-party laboratory test for the potential of contamination. Testing results indicated other products by the company were not affected. The contamination was an isolated incident that was likely a result of a failure to follow GMP practices.

Anyone with the recalled protein bar should contact the company at questions@built.com for a full refund or replacement. They can also contact the company with questions.