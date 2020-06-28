Protesters make themselves heard outside IMPD chief’s house early Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Black Lives Matter protesters honked horns to make themselves heard early Sunday morning outside Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor’s home.

BLM continues to demand action, not only in the case of Dreasjon Reed, but McHale Rose as well. Both men were shot and killed by IMPD on May 6.

The group gathered at 62nd and Michigan — where Reed was killed — around 5:30 a.m. From there they headed to Chief Taylor’s neighborhood.

They say their voices aren’t heard downtown, so maybe leaders will listen when protesters are at their doorstep. The protesters made a few laps as they honked their horns and made demands. They want the autopsy report in Reed’s death to be released, but they’re asking for more.

UPDATE: We now know we’re in the neighborhood of Chief Randal Taylor and Gubernatorial Candidate Woody Myers.



Neighbors have come out asking people to leave, chasing them with cars bats. They called police. They also tel me they’re breaking a noise ordinanace. pic.twitter.com/P7303IJbjw — Darius Johnson (@DariusJohnsonTV) June 28, 2020

“We want the officers to be fired in Dreasjon Reed’s case,” said Indianapolis BLM organizer Kyra Jay. “Not only the officer that killed Dreasjon, but the officer that made the comments about him after he was laying there dead. His body was there laying on the ground.”

The group says they are grateful for the demands met thus far, such as a special prosecutor being named in Reed’s case and the names of the officers involved being released, but it doesn’t end there.

They say they have more demonstrations planned, but of course, we’ll have to wait to find out when and where.

“There is no accountability at all with IMPD. And this time, they need to show if they’re really for the people like they say they are, then they need to give us some type of accountability. Otherwise things like downtown and the burning of the buildings will keep happening until we get justice,” said Jay.