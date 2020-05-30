Protestors continue demonstrations in downtown Indianapolis

Protestors hold signs as they march towards Monument Circle from the War Memorial in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Protestors gathered in downtown Indianapolis Saturday, continuing their demonstrations against police violence against black Americans.

It was mostly calm as protestors gathered in Monument Circle, but the crowd has been growing by the hour.

Protests have expanded into cities across the nation after a Minneapolis police officer was charged with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter for the death of George Floyd.

Former Officer Derek Chauvin is in custody. Chauvin was caught on video kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes. The whole time Floyd was pleading for help, saying he can’t breathe.

Charging documents say Floyd passed out and was unconscious for almost 3 minutes before EMTs got to the scene. The medical examiner determined Floyd’s cause of death as “combined effects of Floyd’s being restrained by police, underlying health conditions and potential intoxicants in his system.” The family is now calling for an independent autopsy.

Our crews have been following Indianapolis’ protests all day, with a growing crowd of people gathering throughout the day and in multiple areas.

Business owners boarded up their windows Saturday in case someone wants to damage their business. It is something that clergy and community leaders say should not be the new normal.

“Last night his window was broken in and the chairs stolen, so now he’s on the hook for the PPE Loan and no job. And no business. That is not peaceful protests,” Pastor Clyde Posley said, remarking on a conversation he had with one business owner.

IndyGo suspended bus service downtown until further notice, having tweeted earlier in the day about potential service delays due to demonstrations.

Until further notice, inbound and outbound bus service Downtown will be suspended. The Carson Transit Center will be closed for bus service. — IndyGo (@IndyGoBus) May 30, 2020

Earlier Saturday, Greenwood Park Mall was forced to close after protestors threatened to rush the plaza. Police continued to block the parking lots Saturday night, trying to keep people away from the shopping complex.

We will continue to keep an eye on the protests, and will provide updates as they become available.