Protests continue downtown after IMPD releases name of officer who shot Dreasjon Reed

INDIANAPOLIS — Days of protests, miles of walking, and now one more check mark on a list of demands from Indy 10 Black Lives Matter.

“This is a very small victory for us. We have a lot more to do. A lot more to do,” said Jae with Indy 10 Black Lives Matter.

IMPD announced Dejoure Mercer, a four-year veteran of the department, is the officer who shot Dreasjon Reed last month after a top speed chase.

He is currently on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

“We still have demands remaining,” said Jessica Louise with Indy 10 Black Lives Matter. “We want those officers to be fired. Their pensions have to be revoked. The officer who shot and killed Dreasjon needs to be held accountable for murder, and we want them to tell the truth.”

Police say Reed and Mercer exchanged shots, but the family and their attorney believe the officer shot Reed in the back after Reed had already fallen to the ground from a stun gun. They claim Reed did not open fire.

Reed’s father spoke to FOX59 by phone with his reaction to the names being released.

“I’m glad they put that information out there, but at the same time, I mean, it took too long,” said Jamie Reed.

He also said he appreciates the marchers peacefully taking the street chanting his son’s name, hoping their action leads to more answers.

“We want to keep Dreasjon’s legacy going on, and we also want justice, plain and simple,” Jamie Reed said.

A special prosecutor appointed to the case is requesting IMPD does not conduct the investigation, instead, requesting state police. It’s another step forward for those marching.

“We know when the police are involved and when they are called on to investigate their coworkers, when they are called on to investigate their colleagues, that doesn’t translate into justice for us,” Louise said. “So someone else needs to handle that part.”

Continuing their march forward, the protesters hope the answers to their demands follow close behind. They vow to keep marching until they do.

“I feel like they’re tired of us, but we’re not tired,” Jae said. “We’re not tired, we don’t get tired here.”