Protests erupt in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Hundreds took to downtown late Friday night in the Circle City protesting against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protesters now marching West down Ohio street. IMPD backing up and giving them room. ⁦@FOX59⁩ ⁦@CBS4Indy⁩ pic.twitter.com/InYYrALQbj — Brett Kast (@brettkast) May 30, 2020

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers used gas and shot pepper balls into crowds after peaceful protests escalated.

Protesters interlocked arms. Intersection of Ohio and Meridian. No justice, no peace now being chanted. Demanding justice for Dreasjon Reed as well as George Floyd. ⁦@FOX59⁩ ⁦@CBS4Indy⁩ pic.twitter.com/1OEKUVov3M — Brett Kast (@brettkast) May 30, 2020

Protesters in major cities across the country took to the streets demanding justice against a video showing a white officer kneeling on George Floyd as he cried for help before dying.

Windows were broken downtown, garbage cans thrown into the streets as police gathered in riot gear.