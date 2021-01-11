Public safety leaders work to make downtown Indy safe and clean in advance of March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS– Leaders in downtown Indianapolis and central Indiana are laying the groundwork to host a one-of-a-kind event.

On Monday, public safety leaders updated the work being done to make downtown cleaner and safer in advance of this year’s March Madness tournament.

Indianapolis is no stranger to hosting crowds for Big Ten tournaments and March Madness, but never in the middle of a pandemic.

Right now the hope is to draw at least 20,000 people to Indianapolis and downtown as part of March Madness.

That number could go up depending on how many fans are actually allowed to attend the games.

At the same time, the attention the event will receive makes it important that the city is clean and safe.

“We want to do everything we can to encourage people that downtown is safe. We want them to feel comfortable when they come here,” said Sherry Seiwert with Downtown Indy Inc.

Seiwert admits 2020 was tough for downtown businesses, where at least 15 restaurants closed their doors for good because of a lack of foot traffic.

“With less than a third of our workforce in downtown, our business community and hotels are vying for every foot fall and dollar spent. So we’re delighted with the opportunity to host March Madness,” said Seiwert.

In recent months Indianapolis has also struggled with homeless camping out on the circle. That’s why starting this week an emergency order will ban outdoor encampments.

The city has also worked to increase the number of security cameras downtown. As part of the B-Link system, 16 businesses have added 45 new cameras, tied to a central system that can be accessed by police in case of emergency.

“We recognize we are a big partner in this great opportunity that‘s been given to reopen Indianapolis safely and responsibly,” said IMPD deputy chief Josh Barker.

Leaders with IMPD believe the city will show the whole country in March that large events can once again be held safely.

“I think ultimately it’s going to be a great example to others cities to think Indianapolis hosted all of March Madness and did it safely. We can do it too,” said Barker.

The city also has four safety ambassadors working downtown and is paying for additional hours to have off-duty officers patrol downtown on bicycles.

March Madness won’t just be held in Indianapolis. Bloomington and West Lafayette are also set to host games.

That’s why IMPD is already communicating with several law enforcement agencies in the area to make sure everyone is on the same page.