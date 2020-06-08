Public visitation for Chris Beaty scheduled for Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — A public visitation for Chris Beaty is scheduled for Friday in downtown Indianapolis.

The visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pavilion at Pan Am, located at 201 South Capitol Avenue.

Beaty, 38, was shot and killed May 30 at the intersection of Vermont Street and Talbot Street.

“Chris was a standout student-athlete at Cathedral High School, where he was a part of

three state champion football teams, and Indiana University, where he played football all

four years,” reads Beaty’s obituary in-part. “He spent his adult life in Indianapolis where his career of entrepreneurship, event planning, and hospitality all furthered his goal of improving the city he loved. Chris was the owner of Fresh Marketing, and notably he worked on events for the Indianapolis 500, NCAA Final Four, Super Bowl, NFL Combine, Kentucky Derby, Breeders’ Cup, and the memorial for Muhammad Ali.”

Instead of flowers, Beaty’s family is requesting that donations be made to the Chris Beaty Memorial Fund, which sets up scholarships for incoming students at Indiana University and Cathedral High School in Beaty’s memory.