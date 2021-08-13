Purdue football player charged in connection with biting paramedic

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University football player has been charged with battery against a public safety official in connection with biting a paramedic in May.

TJ Sheffield is a sophomore wide receiver on the Boilermaker team.

According to the Purdue Exponent, Sheffield’s roommate called 911 on May 1 because there was blood in Sheffield’s vomit and the roommate believed he had alcohol poisoning.

Sheffield was described as “unruly” by paramedics when they first arrived. After he calmed down, he was placed on a stretcher and moved into an ambulance.

The sophomore then reportedly bit a female paramedic “forcefully” on the forearm when she reached over him to fasten a restraint. The Exponent said the paramedic had to pull back on Sheffield’s hair to release the bite.

Sheffield was not arrested at the time, and the Exponent reports he was recently seen at football team practices. He was named Academic All-Big Ten in 2020.

The Purdue Football program released a statement on the charges:

“Our football program has been aware of the situation involving T.J. Sheffield. Based on the information available, we have been handling the matter internally. We will monitor the situation as the process continues.”