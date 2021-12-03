Purdue freezes tuition for 11th consecutive year

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University announced Friday that it has approved a tuition freeze for an 11th consecutive year.

The university said its board of trustees also approved housing rates for 2022-23 that mark a 10th consecutive year with no increase in residence hall rates on the West Lafayette campus.

In addition, university officials announced an appreciation award for faculty, staff and graduate student staff and a 4% salary merit pool for faculty and staff for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2022.

