Purdue students compare temporary housing to ‘barracks’ after viral video

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.– A video showcasing Purdue University’s temporary summer housing has gone viral with many calling it “wrong” and “unsafe.”

“I thought it was crazy. It looked like an encampment like in the military,” said freshman Andrew Totty.

The video has been viewed more than 4.7 million times since it was first posted over the weekend.

“It’s a rough scenario to be in. I feel really bad for the kids,” said freshman Jack McKinley.

The video shows auxiliary housing in Shreve Hall for students taking summer courses.

The university says Shreve Hall has been used for auxiliary housing for several years.

Purdue University denied an on-camera interview and instead sent a statement which says in part, “All spaces have been inspected and have full amenities regarding safety, storage and restroom facilities.”

“I thought it was fake at first. You really feel bad for the kids,” said freshman Evan Carmona. “There’s nothing they can do about it.”

“There has to be a cap,” said freshman Matthew Watson. “If you can’t fit as many students as you admit, then just don’t accept them.”

“It’s really sad but expected because it’s happened before in 2018,” said sophomore Jack Gubbins. “Every year, they advertise this year’s incoming class is the biggest in history, and there’s not enough spots so they put people essentially in barracks in the basement.”

Back in May, the university announced they would be converting two-bedroom dorms to hold four people to accommodate for the record-breaking 10,000 freshman headed to campus this fall.

One important note about the fall semester: all students living in university residences must either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within five days of move in.