Purdue suspends 14 students, including athletes, for violating coronavirus protocols

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University suspended 14 students, including 13 student-athletes, Monday for violating the Protect Purdue Pledge.

Associate Vice Provost and Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim issued the suspensions after Purdue staff discovered a party in a residence hall on Saturday, September 26.

Sermersheim said per the university Code of Conduct, students who violate the requirements of the Protect Purdue Pledge are subject to disciplinary action.

“This virus continues to be the demise of many universities and academic pursuits,” Sermersheim said.

“The majority of our students are behaving admirably in following the Pledge and helping protect the Purdue community,” she said. “For that, we are grateful, but we cannot let our guard down and must hold those who violate our community standards accountable.”

Purdue University President Mitch Daniels said, “On one hand, we are glad to have had only two of this type of incident in six weeks, but we will deal with any such violation with firmness. The fact that this episode involved student-athletes can make no difference. At Purdue, we have one set of rules for everyone.”

Purdue is reminding students to continue to follow the Protect Purdue Pledge, its protocols and Purdue’s student Code of Conduct.

The suspended students have until Wednesday to vacate their residence hall and will be allowed to file an appeal.