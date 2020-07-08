Purdue will require all students get tested for coronavirus before fall semester starts

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University officials announced on Wednesday that all students must get tested for the coronavirus before the start of the fall semester.

This applies to all West Lafayette-bound students who plan to move into residence halls and attend classes this August.

Purdue says the program will be led by Dr. Esteban Ramirez, chief medical officer at the Protect Purdue Health Center (PPHC), and was developed in consultation with the Protect Purdue Medical Advisory Team.

The PPHC is a virtual health center that was launched last week to coordinate the overall workflow of COVID-related case management on campus.

Through its Protect Purdue initiative, undergraduate, graduate and professional program students will soon be provided instructions and assistance on how and when to get tested for COVID-19, beginning in early August before traveling to campus.

Student test results will be sent to the Protect Purdue Health Center, and those testing positive should not travel to West Lafayette or come to campus for any reason until they isolate for 14 days and are medically-cleared to return by the PPHC.

Purdue officials say failure to complete a COVID-19 test and have those results filed prior to arrival will affect a student’s ability to move into a residence hall or begin in-person classes when they resume on August 24.

Academic support will be available through virtual consultations with staff specializing in student success to help undergraduate students navigate their continued academic progress if they must isolate because of COVID-19.

For students already on campus or arriving for various early-start programs throughout July, the Purdue officials say they are developing plans to rapidly sample and test individuals through a combination of resources provided by on-campus, local and outside partners.

Purdue will cover costs of all student testing.

Purdue is expecting a potentially record number of freshmen this fall, with a student body of more than 40,000 total.