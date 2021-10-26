Purposeful Design gives men battling homelessness, addiction a second chance

INDIANAPOLIS — A not-for-profit in Indianapolis is giving men battling addiction and homelessness a second chance.

Purposeful Design gives men facing homelessness or addiction job building products as they rebuild their lives.

“It’s more than a job,” said Isaiah Clary, a craftsman.

Clary has battled alcoholism most of his adult life.

“I was living a different path,” Clary said.

Homeless, battling addiction and defeated, Clary came to Purposeful Design for a job.

“It’s a family, it’s personal. We sharpen each other,” Clary said.

“We want to work on the inner man, as well as the outer man,” said David Palmer, president of Purposeful Design.

Palmer says he’s seen a growing need in Indianapolis over the last few years.

“Too large, growing supply of individuals that need help,” Palmer said. “Homeless, incarcerated coming out of prison, the addicted, there’s a large supply and it’s growing.”

Dewey Titus came to purposeful design after being in and out of jail over the last 7 years.

“I was done with that life, moved to Indianapolis and stay currently at the Good News Mission there, just rebuilding my life from pretty much scratch,” Titus said.

He says ‘purposeful design’ gave him a new purpose in life.

One he never thought he’d see after a years-long battle with drugs.

“They’ve given me a chance,” Titus said. “Not everyone wants to hire a felon.”