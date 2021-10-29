Putnam County traffic stop ends with 12lb fentanyl bust

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A traffic stop due to improper brake lights led to a Putnam County Sheriff’s Department deputy uncovering 12 pounds of fentanyl.

Polo Huereca-Rivera, 40, of Oklahoma City was charged with dealing a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony and possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony.

According to the sheriff’s department, the traffic stop occurred near the 42-mile marker on eastbound Interstate 70 at around 11:45 a.m. on Friday. The deputy pulled Huereca-Rivera’s Ford Taurus over due to him following too close with improper brake lights.

Photo of the fentanyl

Police said the estimated street value of the fentanyl discovered in the vehicle is $250,000.