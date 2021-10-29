Putnam County traffic stop ends with 12lb fentanyl bust

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A traffic stop due to improper brake lights led to a Putnam County Sheriff’s Department deputy uncovering 12 pounds of fentanyl.
Polo Huereca-Rivera, 40, of Oklahoma City was charged with dealing a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony and possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony.
According to the sheriff’s department, the traffic stop occurred near the 42-mile marker on eastbound Interstate 70 at around 11:45 a.m. on Friday. The deputy pulled Huereca-Rivera’s Ford Taurus over due to him following too close with improper brake lights.
Police said the estimated street value of the fentanyl discovered in the vehicle is $250,000.