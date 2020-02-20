Quad murder suspects face 3-day April trial

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Four teenagers accused in a quadruple killing at a northeast side apartment complex February 5th face a three-day trial April 20th and charges of murder, felony murder, and robbery.

Rodreice Anderson, Cameron Banks and Lasean Watkins, all 19, face charges along with Desmond Banks who homicide detectives say participated in the killings one night before he turned 17-years-old.

Killed were Marcel Wills, 20, Braxton Ford and Kimari Hunt, both 21, and Jalen Roberts, 19.

Visitation and funeral services for the victims began today, and as their families grieved, the family and friends of the Banks brothers gathered in the hallway outside of Marion Superior Court #3 for an initial hearing.

The brothers said they intended to hire their own attorneys and were advised they each face murder, felony murder and robbery charges, a total of 12 counts apiece, with the most severe penalty 65 years in prison if convicted.

Anderson’s initial hearing was Thursday morning. Watkins appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Utilizing surveillance video, license plate reader evidence and cell phone tracking records, IMPD homicide detectives were led to Anderson who admitted that he drove the Banks brothers and Watkins to the apartment on Shady Oak Drive in the Carriage House East community, heard, “lots of gunshots,” and then the three teens came running out with duffle bags full of stolen items.

Police believe cash, marijuana and guns were missing from the apartment when the first patrol officers arrived.

The victims had been shooting dice the evening of the murders.

Anderson later told detectives that two jars of marijuana found in his apartment last week came from Cameron Banks after the killings.

Each suspect was instructed to stay away from witnesses to the case.

Last summer, veteran IMPD Homicide Lieutenant Kerry Buckner, who was the supervisor on the scene of the quadruple murders, told Fox 59 News, “I can tell you that I see a lot more people dying over half pound of weed than I do heroin or crack or anything else. It’s ridiculous, people will take somebody’s life for a half pound of weed.”

The Probable Cause Affidavit filed this week refers to at least two victims’ guns that were missing but make no reference to any murder weapons.

