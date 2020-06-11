Quarantine Challenge: 5 days of pushing personal boundaries

INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to disrupt the dirge of the COVID-19 quarantine, a Zionsville man created a series of challenges designed to broaden his physical and mental horizons.

Drew Cortopassi created a video titled “Disrupting the Norm: 5 Days of Challenges” and hopes to inspire others to push their own limits.

“These are all things I’ve never done before,” Cortopassi said in the video. “I wanted something that would break the norm and challenge myself.”

Cortopassi broke down his rigorous routine and video on FOX59’s Morning Show, including burning 5000 calories, reading a novel, biking 70 miles, writing a song, and walking a marathon.

He joined Angela Ganote and his father, FOX59’s Ray Cortopassi, on air Thursday and discussed the importance of setting goals and pushing past barriers in your mind.

“Commit to something that you maybe don’t think you can do because you might surprise yourself,” said Cortopassi.