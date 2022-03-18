INDIANAPOLIS — With no NCAA tournament games being played Friday in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, out-of-town fans are heading to downtown Indianapolis bars and restaurants to watch the second day of March Madness.

Local business owners said they are happy to keep a busy weekend rolling while getting ready for another day of big crowds on Saturday.

Kevin Fauntleroy, general manager at Ellison Brewing Company, said Thursday was “fabulous.”

“We opened the patio, people came down,” he said. “They were walking and enjoying downtown Indianapolis.”

Fauntleroy said it was a long day of fun, especially with so many out-of-town fans.

“Full house, we were here until about 11:30, 12 o’clock, playing basketball, shots and drinks,” he said. “The fans had a good time.”

The plan now is to bring those crowds back for the basketball action Friday night and again before the second round tips off on Saturday.

”The crowd comes in before the games, we invite them to come back out after the games,” Fountleroy said. “Win, lose or draw, come on back out, we all get together, the fans get together and just have fun.”

Outside of restaurants and bars, Indiana Bike Cab benefits from big weekends like this. Chris Curley, one of the pedicab operators for Indiana Bike Cab, said out-of-town crowds tend to mean larger tips.

“They get to that point, and they’re like, ‘Oh my God,’ and then they see us and they’re like ‘YES’,” Curley said. “That’s kind of a feel good moment because that’s why were out there.”

When it comes to getting around downtown Indy, Curley said nobody gets around faster than they do.

“You could be on the bike and on your way in a quarter or a fraction of the time a car gets there,” Curley said.

Even with the weather turning a corner for the weekend, Curley said not much, other than some very heavy rain, is stopping their cabs.

“The expectation is to go out and ride and have fun and make as much as we can,” he said.

NCAA Tournaments games will continue in downtown Indy on Saturday as Tennessee plays Michigan at 5:15 p.m. followed by Murray State and St. Peter’s at 7:45 p.m.