Racing fans look ahead to August after Indy 500 date change

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indy 500 not being in May is a big deal for racing fans, especially those who live on the corner of Speedway Drive in the shadow of IMS.

"Yeah, it was sad,” said Terry Carlisle.

"It's hard times right now, and kind of unbelievable that it wouldn't happen," added his wife Christy Carlisle.

The Carlisles haven’t missed the race in nearly 30 years. The event is part of their blood and part of their history.

“It was kinda a spur of the moment. All our friends were like, ‘When are you gonna get married? When are you gonna get married?'" Christy explained, before Terry budded in, "Well... Carb Day is coming up.”

So with cars whizzing by in the background, Christy and Terry said "I do" in the stands at Carb Day. The perfect place for a perfect day.

"Yeah it was a low-cost wedding, everyone brought their own refreshments and drinks and we had free entertainment,” Christy said with a laugh.

As for the businesses on Main Street, the last two weeks have been filled with uncertainty as they've had to switch to carry-out only. Now having a new date for the race, at least adds some comfort.

“It's great news," said Joel Reitz, who owns O'Reillys on Main Street. “It’s exciting, and we’ll see it in August. It’s going to be great.”

Despite the date change Reitz is happy the race will still happen, and he is hopeful the extra 100 days will be well worth the wait.

"It will be a little bit different, but it might be a more exciting atmosphere,” Reitz said.

From business owners to home owners, this May and August will be a new challenge for Speedway--a challenge they’re ready to face.

“We will survive, we’re Speedway," Christy said. 'That’s what we do.”