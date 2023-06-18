It’s been a nice weekend of weather to celebrate all the dads out there. Father’s Day high temperatures reached into the 80s, but an incoming weather system clouds us up on Monday, brings scattered rain/storm chances to the region, and prevents us from reaching highs in the 80s from Indianapolis on to the south. Areas north of Indy, where rain chances are lower and some peeks of sun are possible, will rise into the 80s.

While we’ve had KnoZone Action Days and Air Quality Alerts this weekend, our incoming weather system will help mix up the atmosphere and improve our air quality. So, as of Sunday, night, central Indiana did not have any Air Quality Alerts in effect for Monday.

As an area of low pressure moves by from Monday through Tuesday, some areas of scattered rain/storms will affect central Indiana. For most spots, the actual amount of rain will be light. It will not be enough to erase the rainfall deficit that exists here in June, which is 1.5″-2.5″ below our June averages.

On its current storm track, there’s one part of the area that has the highest potential to receive some heavy rain, perhaps totals of an inch or more. This favored area is to the southeast of Indianapolis. You can see how Futureview shows the greater than 1″ total possible in that direction.

For many spots across central Indiana, Monday will not be a complete washout, especially if you are located north or west of Indianapolis. Rainy moments. will be more frequent to the east and south.

Some scattered rain may carry over into Tuesday from this system, however the rainfall potential is lower on Tuesday than it is Monday.