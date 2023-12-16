If you are heading out this evening, grab the rain gear as rain has now entered central Indiana. Temps are steady in the lower 50’s and will slowly taper off in the mid 40’s tonight. Rain showers will continue through Sunday morning but things clear out by the afternoon. Highs tomorrow top out in the mid to upper 40’s.

Winter arrives on Monday, as temps plummet from the 40’s into the mid-30s. Our next weather system arrives on Monday bringing the potential for snow showers through Central Indiana. Confidence is increasing that we could see light accumulations with snow squalls possible. A snow squall is a sudden burst of heavy snow that could cause limited visibility and slick roads in a short period. The best area for snow squalls to develop as of right now is NE Indianapolis and further north. Total snowfall accumulations will be light for central Indiana but a few slick spots will be possible. Timing: The timing looks to be Monday morning into the early afternoon hours.

The cold weather will continue into Tuesday but then we climb out of the 30’s into the 40’s by Wednesday.