Ralphie from ‘A Christmas Story’ is Hoosiers’ top holiday movie character

Many families like to getting in the spirit of the season by sitting down and watching their favorite holiday movie.

Gift and rose company, Forever Moments, decided to look at which characters were the most popular in each state and created a map with its results.

The results are based off of geotagged Twitter data since December 1 like tweets, hashtags, and keyword phrases.

Indiana was the only state to pick Ralphie Parker from A Christmas Story as its favorite character. The movie is actually set in Hohman, Indiana. It’s a fictionalized version of Hammond – the town where Jean Shepherd, the author of the short stories the movie is based on, grew up.

The most popular character overall was Buddy the elf. 15 states went with the Elf character.

The Grinch took second. He was the favorite in 11 states.

Seven states picked Rudolph as their favorite character, placing him in third place.

Characters like The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Jack Skellington, and Christmas Vacation’s Clark Griswold both got one state each.

Popular characters like Frosty the Snowman, Scrooge and Cindy Lou Who did not get any states.