Randolph County woman charged with animal cruelty after 6 horses found severely emaciated

UNION CITY, Ind. — A Randolph County woman is charged with animal cruelty after six horses were found in poor condition.

According to court documents, a Randolph County sheriff’s deputy was called to the property on Nov. 14 after dispatchers were alerted that a horse was loose.

The responding deputy noticed the horse appeared emaciated with its rib cage and hip bones showing. The officer then contacted Animal Control.

Animal Control Officer Joe Sheets went to the property on North Street in Union City on Monday, Nov. 16. He discovered four horses, a miniature horse and a pony that were “in a pen that was not big enough for 6 animals.”

While there was water in the pen, there was no food. The pen itself was described as a “mudhole” with “broken wood and metal pieces” lying around that could possibly injure the animals.

Sheets also noted a low-hanging electrical line in the pen that the horses would have to duck in order to walk under.

Sheets obtained a search warrant to seize the animals. When he served the warrant to the owner of the horses, Samantha Boyd, she kept talking over him as he tried to explain the reason for the search warrant, court documents said.

The horses were then removed from the property; Sheets said it was difficult to load the animals because they “immediately started grazing” on nearby grass. The horses went to a veterinary clinic in Winchester.

The veterinarian who examined the horses said they were in poor condition; all were severely emaciated and four of the six had no body fat. The veterinarian suggested that authorities also contact the State Board of Animal Health so a regional vet could examine the horses.

The regional veterinarian determined that all six horses had body condition scores below the normal range of 4.0 to 6.0; four of the horses were scored 1.0, one was scored 2.5, and another was scored 3.0.

The horses are in the care of an animal shelter in Winchester. They require special diets to get them back up to the proper weight. The horses will be reevaluated over the next few weeks.