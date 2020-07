ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on a conference call with media Tuesday 10 more states were added to the coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from these states to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The new states are Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia, and Washington, making 31 states total after Minnesota was removed from the list.