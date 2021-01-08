Rathskeller gets $50K donation from Barstool Fund

INDIANAPOLIS — Some much needed help is coming to The Rathskeller thanks to the Barstool Fund.



The historic restaurant was at risk of shutting down because of the pandemic but now has $50,000 coming its way.

The Barstool Fund tweeted the moment the Rathskeller learned about the donation.





The fund was started in December as a way to raise money for struggling businesses amid the coronavirus crisis.

The $50,000 donation is courtesy of Mamitas Tequila and Soda, an alcoholic beverage company.



So far, the fund has raised more than $20 million and has helped nearly 100 businesses across the country.