WARSAW, Ind. — 189 people are being laid off at a northern Indiana manufacturing facility as one of the facilities closes.

On September 8, KGP Telecommunications sent a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and Warsaw’s Mayor. In the letter, the company announced that its Detroit Street location will close, impacting enough employees to constitute a mass layoff.

The company stated that the decision to close the facility comes as they face a raw material shortage that is impacting piece out work. It has also seen a decrease in its FlexNap manufacturing business. This is a method of deploying optical fiber in distribution networks.

Due to the facility’s closure, the company anticipates that 189 employees will experience permanent job loss. The reduction in force will occur in three waves on November 10, December 2 and January 6.

Those being laid off are primarily involved in piece out and FlexNap production/manufacturing, inventory planning and related support or office personnel. The company expects to remain in operation in Warsaw with a few remaining employees on a minimal administrative scale.