INDIANAPOLIS — A bed sold online at sites like Amazon at Costco is being recalled after a woman died after it fell on her.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the recall involves 129,000 Bestar Wall beds. The beds are being recalled because they can detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby, posing serious impact and crush hazards.

The incident that prompted the recall was a 2018 death of a 79-year-old woman. She died after the bed fell on her, injuring her spine. The company has received 60 additional incident reports that resulted in bruising and other injuries.

One injury reported in 2020 was a 37-year-old man that was injured after the bedframe fell on him and another person while he was adjusting it. In that report, the man said the spring was pulling the bed up when he tried to lay it down on the floor.

While trying to adjust the bed, he had another person sit on the edge so it didn’t close. As a result, the report stated the wall frame came down and injured him and the other person.

The recall involves the Nebula, PUR, Versatile, Edge, Cielo, Audrea, Lumina, Orion and Novello Full and Queen Wall Beds. The CPSC said the beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com from June 2014 through March 2022 for between $1,650 and $2,200.

Recalled Wall Beds – Above Top Shelf Models (A Models) – 25184 Nebula Queen

Recalled Wall Beds – Above Top Shelf Models (A Models) – 26183 PUR Full Boutique Full

Recalled Wall Beds – Above Top Shelf Models (A Models) – 26184 – PUR Queen Boutique Queen

Recalled Wall Beds – Above Top Shelf Models (A Models) – 40183 – Versatile Full Evolution Full

Recalled Wall Beds – Above Top Shelf Models (A Models) – 40184 – Versatile Queen Evolution Queen

Recalled Wall Beds – Above Top Shelf Models (A Models) – 70183 – Edge Full

Recalled Wall Beds – Above Top Shelf Models (A Models) – 70184 – Edge Queen

Recalled Wall Beds – Below Top Shelf Models (B Models) – 25183 Nebula Full

Recalled Wall Beds – Below Top Shelf Models (B Models) –

Recalled Wall Beds – Below Top Shelf Models (B Models) –

Recalled Wall Beds – Below Top Shelf Models (B Models) –

Recalled Wall Beds – Below Top Shelf Models (B Models) –

Recalled Wall Beds – Below Top Shelf Models (B Models) –

Recalled Wall Beds – Below Top Shelf Models (B Models) –

Recalled Wall Beds – Below Top Shelf Models (B Models) –

Recalled Wall Beds – Below Top Shelf Models (B Models) –

Recalled Wall Beds – Below Top Shelf Models (B Models) –

Recalled Wall Beds – Below Top Shelf Models (B Models) –

Recalled Wall Beds – Below Top Shelf Models (B Models) –

Recalled Wall Beds – Below Top Shelf Models (B Models) –

Recalled Wall Beds – Below Top Shelf Models (B Models) –

Anyone with the bed should stop using it and consult a communication Bestar is providing. People who are uncertain if their bed needs to be reinstalled can get a free inspection.

If the bed needs reinstallation, the CPSC said Bestar will reimburse customers for the reinstallation cost. The cost is estimated to range from $170 – $207 for above top shelf wall beds or $338 – $414 for below top shelf wall beds.

People unable to get a quote within that range should contact Bestar for further assistance finding an installer. If that doesn’t work, the CPSC said they will be reimbursed for reasonable costs outside of it if they can provide documentation.

People can reach out to Bestar toll-free at 888-912-8458 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or email at Bestar8577@stericycle.com.