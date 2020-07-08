Recovery operation underway after man tossed from boat on Eagle Creek Reservoir

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was rescued and the search is underway for a man after an incident on Eagle Creek Reservoir Wednesday afternoon.

The Pike Township Fire Department said the incident happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. A man and woman were on a paddle boat when the storm and some wind caused a lot of chop on the water, causing the man to be thrown from the boat.

The department says the man was not wearing a life jacket at the time and he was unable to swim. The woman with him jumped in to try to save him. However, both people started to sink.

Bystanders were able to rescue the woman, but the department says the man has yet to be located. Two divers were searching the area as of the time of this report, but the search is moving to a rescue operation.

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she is recovering.