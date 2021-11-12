Recycle your electronics this weekend at the Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS – Do you have large electronics or any electronics cluttering your space? This weekend you can recycle those!

Power Recycling Day is happening at the Indianapolis Zoo Saturday, November 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Most electronics are accepted at this event including cell phones, wires, cables, batteries, TVs, microwaves, computers, and more. Computer hard drives will be securely cleaned before being destroyed.

Screens, monitors, and TVs will have a $20 cash-only fee, any size or type. However, laptops will be recycled at no charge. Large appliances are not accepted.

You also do not need to get out of your car! Just pull up and Technology Recyclers will unload for you.

Alie Pflum, Conservation Public Relations Specialist, reminds everyone that recycling e-waste is good for the environment as well as the animals at the zoo.

In 2019, the event recycled 51 tons of recyclable material. For more information on the event, head over to the zoo’s website.