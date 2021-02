Labeled red blood cells are stacked in a sorting container on their way to an American Red Cross storage and distribution center.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Red Cross is urging people to donate blood after extreme winter weather canceled hundreds of blood drives in 30 states.

The Red Cross says it was unable to collect more than 15,000 donations over that time period.

Officials are hoping to see donations rebound with better weather.

Click here to learn more about giving blood.