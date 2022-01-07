Red Cross provides assistance after power reportedly goes out at apartments on Meridian and 36th

INDIANAPOLIS — The Red Cross is responding after power reportedly went out at apartments on Indy’s near north side.

Residents say the power went out at the Meridian Apartments at Meridian and 36th streets around 8 a.m. Thursday.

An IMPD spokesperson said residents were found sleeping in the hallway. They said residents were told by AES Indiana (formerly IPL) that the power outage was not an AES issue. AES reportedly told them the apartments’ entire circuit box would need to be redone by an electrician.

Residents told police they tried to contact Meridian Apartments’ maintenance, but no one was ever sent.

The Red Cross has confirmed it is providing assistance by giving blankets, snacks, and water to affected residents.

IndyGo is also helping by providing two buses to keep residents warm.

The Salvation Army, Indy Parks, and IPS is assisting the Red Cross in relocating residents to the JTV Hill Center.

As of 7 a.m., power has been partially restored, but an electrician is working to restore full power to the complex.