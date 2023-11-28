INDIANAPOLIS — There are no iron-clad requirements for earning a spot in Canton, Ohio.

But Reggie Wayne knows what should be taken into account.

“Productivity,’’ he said. “Longevity. Durability.

“I would say doing it for a long time and at a high level. Were you there year after year? Did you make a difference when everybody knew you were a guy they had to stop?’’

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee — I am one of 50 voting members — whittled down a list of 173 nominees to modern-era 25 semifinalists for the Class of 2024 Tuesday, and the Indianapolis Colts are well-represented.

Wayne, Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis made the cut to 25.

Wayne has reached the semifinals and advanced to the Final 15 since becoming eligible in 2020. Freeney was a Finalists in his first year of eligibility last year while Mathis has reached the semifinal stage for a third straight year.

Each meets Wayne’s criteria, and the Colts’ receivers coach isn’t shy about lobbying for himself following a decorated 14-year career in Indy.

“My work and my numbers speak for themselves,’’ he said. “We just don’t know what the criteria is.

“Are you going by numbers? OK, I’ve got the numbers. Are you going by longevity? OK, I played a long time at a high level. Are you going by did the guy win a championship? Well, I did that too.

“So, whatever category you want to put up, whatever you’re considering for what makes a Hall-of-Famer, I did that. I did whatever I needed to do.

“Do I think I should be in the Hall of Fame? Yes, I do.’’

A quick look at the three Colts’ icons:

Reggie Wayne

*2001 first-round draft pick, No. 30 overall.

*14 seasons with the Colts, tied for the second-longest tenure with the franchise. Only John Unitas (17) played longer.

*Six-time Pro Bowl selection and All-Pro in 2010.

*211 regular season games and 21 playoff appearances, both franchise records.

*Finished with 1,070 receptions and 14,345 yards, both No. 10 in NFL history. Also ranks No. 5 in postseason history with 93 receptions and No. 7 with 1,254 yards. Wayne and Jerry Rice are the only players who rank in the top-10 in both the regular season and playoffs.

*Shares the club record with Marvin Harrison (Class of 2016) with eight 1,000-yard seasons.

*Was part of the Colts’ 2006 Super Bowl XLI championship team, and reached Super Bowl XLIV following the 2009 season

Dwight Freeney

*2002 first-round draft pick, No. 11 overall.

*17 seasons in the NFL, including the first 11 with the Colts.

*Finished with 125.5 sacks — No. 18 in NFL history — including 107.5 with the Colts. Had at least 10 sacks in seven seasons with a career-best and league-high 16 in 2004.

*47 forced fumbles are tied-No. 3 in NFL history.

*Hall of Fame All-2000s selection, seven Pro Bowls and three-time All-Pro.

*Super Bowl XLI champion with Colts; starter in Colts’ Super Bowl XLIV loss to New Orleans and Atlanta’s Super Bowl LI loss to New England.

Robert Mathis

*2003 fifth-round draft pick, No. 138 overall.

*13 seasons with the Colts,

*123 sacks are a franchise record and rank No. 20 in league history. Set franchise record and led NFL with 19.5 sacks in 2013.

*54 forced fumbles are an NFL record.

*Super Bowl XLI champion with Colts, and starter in Super Bowl XLIV loss to Saints.

The list of 25 modern-era candidates will be reduced to 15 Finalists and announced in January. The Class of 2024 will be determined in mid-January.

The list of 25 (* – denotes an individual was a Finalist last year):

*WR Reggie Wayne*

*DE Dwight Freeney*

*DE Robert Mathis

*CB Eric Allen

*DE Jared Allen*

*OT Willie Anderson*

*RB Tiki Barber

*WR Anquan Boldin

*G Jahri Evans

*LB London Fletcher

*TE Antonio Gates

*RB Eddie George

*LB James Harrison

*S Rodney Harrison

*WR/KR Devin Hester*

*WR Torry Holt*

*WR Andre Johnson*

*DE Julius Peppers

*WR Steve Smith Sr.

*RB Fred Taylor

*WR Hines Ward

*RB Ricky Watters

*DT Vince Wilfork

*LB Patrick Willis*

*S Darren Woodson*

