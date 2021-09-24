Relay for Life events across Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — FOX59 has teamed up with the American Cancer Society to support Relay for Life, the organization’s signature fundraising effort.

There are 5 Relay for Life events happening across our state this year:

• Relay For Life – Columbus – August 28th

• Relay For Life – Brownsburg – May 21st

• Relay For Life – Speedway – September 10th

• Relay For Life – Johnson County – September 18th

• Relay For Life – Southeast Indy – September 25th

All proceeds support cancer research, patient care, and education and prevention efforts.

There are several ways to get involved: You can join an existing team or sign up to captain your own team, leading the fundraising and recruiting efforts. Event volunteers are needed, and cancer survivors are invited to participate and share their personal stories to help with fundraising.

The American Cancer Society’s mission is to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Since 1989, breast cancer mortality rates have declined. Meaning, more than 376,000 lives have been saved.

The American Cancer Society is hosting a Discovery Ball at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis on November 13, 2021. You can buy tickets or donate an auction item here.

To learn more about the American Cancer Society, you can call their live helpline at 1-800-227-2345.