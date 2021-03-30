Helping others is a calling for Remarkable Woman behind ‘World Changing Nurses’

INDIANAPOLIS — Melissa Brock works in health care but knows she can’t help everyone.

That’s why she started the nonprofit “World Changing Nurses.” The group offers care, food, clothing and medicine for seniors and others.

“I just try to do what I can to help whomever I can however I can,” Melissa said. “We just try to fill the gaps in health care and fulfilling what people need again to be happy and safe and healthy.”

The need has only gone up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People just didn’t have resources, a lot of clinics and providers’ offices closed and people still needed medicine, and they still needed someone to talk to.”

A friend nominated her for the Remarkable Women initiative, saying she goes above and beyond to improve the quality of life for other Hoosiers.

Melissa also works to keep others from experiencing her pain by working to change gun laws. In 2018, her daughter, Brandy, died in a road rage shooting in Indianapolis.

The man who shot her was never charged after police determined the man Brandy was with fired at the other driver first.

“If I can help another family in some way to not endure what we endured, I’ve got to make something good come from it somehow,” she said.

Melissa believes the world would be a better place if people would do what they could to help others.

“If everyone that could do something, would do a little, then no one would have to do a lot and we’d all be a lot better off, and the world would be a lot better place.”