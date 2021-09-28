Reminder: Target stores will be closed for Thanksgiving this year

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Thanksgiving is closer than you think!

Target stores will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. The retailer said the move would minimize crowds and “take the stress out of getting the best deals of the season.”

Target closed its stores for Thanksgiving 2020 as well. At the time, the company said the move would eliminate long lines and allow people to shop online for the holiday.

From Target:

The response was so positive that we’ll carry it forward this year, keeping our Target stores closed all day long on Thanksgiving Day. This is just one example of how our evolving strategy is meeting the needs of our business and our guests.

The retailer is expected to open for business on Black Friday, Nov. 26. Hours will vary by location. Target hasn’t yet released its annual Black Friday ad.

The company said its reimagined 2020 Black Friday, which included a bevy of online deals, “led to strong sales in both our stores and our digital channels, which outpaced the market and surpassed previous site traffic records as we welcomed millions of new guests.”