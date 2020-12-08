Rep. Banks calls for ban on ‘stylized masks’ on House floor

Representative Jim Banks wants to ban stylized face masks on the House floor in Washington, D.C.



Banks, who represents Indiana’s 3rd Congressional district, said masks worn by some members of the House of Representatives have diminished the seriousness and decorum of their duties.

In a letter to speaker Nancy Pelosi, Banks cited instances of members who may have violated House rules with their masks.

They include Congressman Henry Cuellar of Texas who wore a mask displaying his campaign logo and former Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon. Blumenauer reportedly donned a mask covered in marijuana leaves.

Masks have been mandatory on the House floor since July.