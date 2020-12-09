Rep. Brooks delivers farewell address

Washington, DC – Representative Susan Brooks delivered a farewell speech Tuesday evening ahead of her departure from Indiana’s 5th congressional district.

The GOP congresswoman said in part, “Yes, this job is difficult work. Sometimes, this job is just fun, whether it’s calling a brilliant, young Hoosier to tell them they’ve received an appointment to attend one of our military academies or exploring communities large and small in the 5th district.”

Brooks served the 5th district for eight years.

She also thanked colleagues, friends, family and the Indiana delegation during her address.

Rep. Brooks specifically mentioned the work she did with Senator Todd Young and former Senator Joe Donnelly, saying some of the most important accomplishments of her career include their joint efforts in the opioid epidemic and the fight against illegal drugs.

Republican Victoria Spartz defeated Democrat Christina Hale for Brooks’ seat. She will take over the position in January.