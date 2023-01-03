CINCINNATI — After a devastating incident in which Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals, fans are sharing their reactions, including a FOX59 reporter who was at the game with his father.

“We saw him [Damar Hamlin] just stand up, and he just fell down immediately. It was very scary,” said Michael Van Schoik. “I turned to my dad and said, ‘That’s not right. Something there is wrong.’ Like he just dropped immediately. [It was] unlike any sort of injury I’ve ever seen.”

Van Schoik said there was much confusion in the crowd, with no one really knowing how serious Hamlin’s injury was.

He says he realized the gravity of the situation when he saw every Bills player on the sideline and members of the Bengals’ team and personnel run onto the field.

According to Van Schoik, he learned the game was suspended from someone outside of the game.

“I didn’t find out the game was canceled until my brother who was watching it at home said, ‘Hey, I think it’s safe for you guys to come home now. The game has been canceled.'”

According to the latest update from the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin was taken to a hospital in Cincinnati where he is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.