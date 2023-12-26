PORTAGE, Ind. — Rescue operations were underway along I-94 in Northwest Indiana on Tuesday afternoon after a man who crashed his car days ago was found injured beneath a bridge, authorities say.

According to Indiana State Police, the injured driver told passersby that they had crashed the car several days ago and had been trapped ever since.

SkyCam9 was over the scene around 5 p.m. when crews could be seen conducting rescue operations.

Authorities say the man had significant injuries when he was found. A medical helicopter was then brought to the scene to transport them to the hospital.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash.

This is a developing story, stay with WGN News for the latest updates.