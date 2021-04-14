Residents evacuated after fire in 3-story apartment in Greenwood; at least 1 hurt

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Residents were evacuated as crews responded to a fire at 3-story apartment building in Greenwood overnight on Wednesday.

Firefighters were sent to the Meridian Oaks apartment complex on Love Avenue around 1 a.m.

Once they arrived, fire officials say crews quickly began to fight the flames burning from the front of the building as well as the roof.

After 15 minutes of heavy fire, firefighters told all units to evacuate.

The fire is under control now, but multiple people are displaced and at least one is injured. That person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

Fire crews plan to do a secondary search for other people.

Gary Frieje, a resident who took video of the fire, said he woke up to flashing lights from police.

“I was speechless, I didn’t know how this would even start,” said Frieje. “I didn’t think the fire was as big as it was, and when I saw it, I was in total disbelief about what happened.”