Residents fed up as health department files dozens of court cases against apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple residents of a northwest side apartment complex described waiting weeks, or even months, for maintenance repairs in their homes.

“People just shouldn’t live like this,” resident Lacey Root said.

Root and her fiancé, Stephan Weidner, contacted CBS4 after they saw a previous report about broken heat inside another resident, GinaMarie Settles’, apartment at Ashford Meridian Hills.

“We want accountability, not just for ourselves but for everybody else,” Root said.

Last summer, raw sewage flooded the couple’s apartment hallway. They contacted the health department for help getting managers to make repairs, but eight months later flooring in the hallway still has not been replaced.

“When they do occasionally … say they’re going to do something, they don’t follow up and ever do it,” Weidner said.

Michael Weston’s mother has lived in Ashford Meridian Hills for more than 10 years. In early February, her heat stopped working and it took weeks to get it repaired.

Weston and his siblings tried to intervene. He even sent emails to area managers and corporate staff for owner RADCO Residential, out of Georgia.

“At first it was just frustrating because okay, I want my mother to be in a comfortable position where she’s able to live,” Weston said. “It became infuriating after a while because now you’re blatantly ignoring, you’re blatantly disregarding our requests.”

Maintenance finally fixed the heat at the end of February. They also replaced the furnace in Settles’ apartment, but she said it took a follow up by the gas company to properly fix the heat.

Since January, the Marion County Health Department has filed almost 30 court cases against Ashford Meridian Hills for failure to make repairs, including five new cases this week.

CBS4 tried to get in touch with area managers and RADCO Residential for comment, but no one returned calls or emails.

Root and Weidner filed their own lawsuit against the complex, hoping to recover damages and get their apartment repaired soon.

“You would expect people would have higher standards and they would care more about the residents in their community,” Root said.

If you have a problem in your apartment that managers are not fixing, you should report it to the health department. Tenants in Indianapolis can also call the city’s tenant hotline for help at 317-327-2228.