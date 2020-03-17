Restaurant, bar owners ask for unemployment benefits, eviction moratorium after coronavirus operating ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Businesses are asking "What to do now?" after Governor Eric Holcomb asked all restaurant owners to close their doors to in-house dining to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Roughly 95 local restaurant and bar owners and workers met Monday night to answer that question. Their discussions led to a letter to Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Holcomb. In it they are asking for emergency unemployment benefits for hourly and salaried workers and an eviction moratorium for restaurants, bars, and their staff.

The group wants to help this fight and are talking about reducing prices and changing their menus to become extensions of your local grocery stores.

"I'm here to entertain, so part of what you pay is to have your server, and the show, and nice plates, and everything," Sahm Restaurant Group Director of Operations Eddie Sahm said. "What we need to do is drop our prices and get to a point where families can come in here, afford to dine here, and make sure it's a part of a weekly purchase. And not so much a 'Go out drink with friends' purchase.”

Sahm admits this may not work for every restaurant, but he believes they need to plan for months of change, not just two weeks.

At Savor Restaurant in Carmel, owner Henri Najem is trying to figure out how to make profits and keep his employees paid. The restaurant just opened eight weeks ago, and he also owns the award-winning burger joint Flamme Burger. They will now convert to take out and delivery only. To try to keep his employees working, he is starting a rotation converting his wait staff to delivery drivers. Unlike Flamme Burger's menu, Najem says the upscale Italian at Savor is more delicate, so he wants his own people as delivery drivers. It also allows the restaurant to monitor the health of their delivery drivers and have more control on how food is passing to the customers.

"With the delivery services out there it's hard to know what you’re getting," explains Najem of third-party delivery services. "You don’t have as much control of the personnel that is delivering it, the cleanliness of their vehicles."

The move will allow more employees to work in house, but he is contemplating a way to pay his employees through the coronavirus shut down. He believes he will be closed to in-house dining through the end of the month.

"We are looking to not only keeping them in-house working, but be able to compensate them to keep them around once we do get reopened," Najem says.

Before being forced to close, Najem says Savor saw an uptick in business, even though he thought it may decline as the virus spread. The night before they shut down, he saw a 70% increase. Perhaps that was customers looking for their final night out before a potentially long hiatus.