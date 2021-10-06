Restaurant chain sends corporate to fill in as cooks, cashiers

Starting this week, fast-food chain Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will send its corporate staff out to fill in as fry cooks and cashiers as its locations deal with a staffing shortage, according to Bloomberg.

The Louisiana based restaurant chain is trying to hire 10,000 new restaurant workers over the next 50 days for its locations across the country.

Until it can get enough workers into its restaurants, corporate staff will help fill in.

Raising Cane’s joins other U.S. employers struggling to hire enough workers to keep their operations going.

There are 530 Raising Cane’s locations, including one located in West Lafayette.