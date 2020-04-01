Restaurant feeds officers on the front line against COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A local restaurant is hitting the road to provide officers with a hot meal.

Closed restaurants are making it difficult for police officers to get food throughout their shifts. Knowing that, the owners of the New York Slice brought these men and women some fresh hot pizza Wednesday via food truck.

All of it was boxed up and ready to go. Each officer got a slice of pizza, some bread sticks and a drink.

The Fraternal Order of Police is taking charge of this effort, showing police how much the community cares.

“My husband retired from IMPD about a year ago and so police officers have a special place in my heart. When IMPD called and said they needed a morale booster for the officers on the street, there was no way I was gonna say no.” Gina Cook, co-owner, The New York Slice

More pizza will be ready after 9 p.m. Wednesday at the ROC on Shadeland Avenue. This pizza is only for Cumberland police and East District Officers. Thursday, however, the food truck will be on the move feeding officers in new districts every day.