Restaurants gear up for takeout deals ahead of stay-at-home Super Bowl Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — Health experts say Super Bowl Sunday may not be so super if people are planning a big party.

“It’s when you let that guard down in your own homes, or their homes — that’s when it comes back to bite you,” explained Mary Kay Foster, special pathogens manager for IU Health. “If we let it slip, and we don’t wear our mask and social distance, we will be back in that same December surge we had after Thanksgiving.”

While vaccinations are mounting, and cases are dropping in central Indiana, IU Health says now is not the time to let our guard down even if you have been vaccinated.

As a result, local restaurants are taking advantage of people watching from home and ramping up deals for take out.

Eddie Sahm owns Half Liter BBQ. They already have 100 orders lined up for Sunday.

“Try and make the choice to support a local place that is close to you, maybe you haven’t been there before,” said Sahm.

He also suggests ordering food ahead of time, adding that Saturday is likely the last day to do so to guarantee you are able to make an order.