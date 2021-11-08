Restaurants open on Thanksgiving and places offering takeout

INDIANAPOLIS – If you don’t want to cook for the family this year, don’t worry, a lot of Central Indiana area restaurants out there have you covered. FOX59 has compiled a list of places to take your family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys and pies.

Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving

Bob Evans – Bob Evans says it will have special meals and breakfast favorites all day long for dine-in, delivery or curbside pickup.

Boston Market – Boston Market is offering dine-in on Thanksgiving. Check your neighborhood store to find what hours they’ll be open.

Cracker Barrel – Since 1969, Cracker Barrel has opened its restaurants for families on Thanksgiving, and that tradition will continue until 2021.

Fogo de Chao – Fogo de Chao offers a limited number of reservations on Thanksgiving. If you’re interested, book now.

Golden Corral – Golden Corral will be open with its holiday buffet full of turkey, stuffing and pie.

Hedgerow – Gather around Hedgerow’s table this Thanksgiving. Reservations will go quickly. It’s $48 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under.

Lucky Lou – The Chinese spot in Indy specialized in handcrafted dumplings and Dimsum and will be open on Thanksgiving.

Matt the Miller’s – This Carmel restaurant is open from 11am-5pm on Thanksgiving, but reservations are required.

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks – McCormick & Schmick’s says in addition to the regular dinner menu, it will be serving a traditional turkey dinner complete with all of the classic staples.

Mitchell’s Fish Market – The 3-course meal for adults will cost you $32 and for kids 12 and under you’ll pay $15.

Popeyes – The chicken chain is reportedly bringing back its cajun-style turkeys. They’ll also serve up their famous chicken if you want to dine in or hit the drive-thru at select locations.

Pots & Pans Pie Co. – The north side spot that specializes in both sweet and savory pies will be open from 8am-Noon on Thanksgiving.

Rick’s Café Boatyard – Make your reservations now for one of the most popular Thanksgiving feasts in Indy. It’s $29 for adults and $16 for kids and seniors.

Ruby Tuesday – Most locations will be open for dine-in customers.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Ruth’s Chris is offering a traditional Thanksgiving meal starting at $42.95.

Seasons 52 – Turkey, mashed potatoes and all of the other favorites for $32.95 for adults.

TGI Friday’s – Most TGI Friday’s locations will open with their standard menus for Thanksgiving.

The Capital Grille – How does Brioche Stuffing sound? That and more is on The Capital Grille’s menu starting at $43 for adults.

The Oceanaire – Open from noon-9pm on Thanksgiving, The Oceanaire offers a turkey dinner with all the sides for $50.

Waffle House – The breakfast-food chain is open 365 days a year, including Thanksgiving.

Restaurants offering to-go options

Banter’s Fresh Meats – Pre-order now for the holidays

Bob Evans – Order as late as Thanksgiving Day

Boston Market – Order now and pickup Thanksgiving Week

Buca di Beppo – Order by 8am on November 23rd

City Barbeque – These meals sell out each year, so City Barbeque recommends putting in your order now

Cracker Barrel – Pre-orders start November 20th

Fogo de Chao – Must pre-order by Tuesday 11/23 for Thanksgiving Day, all other orders require a 24 hour notice

Golden Corral – Holiday meals to go, but for a limited time

Hollyhock Hill – Hollyhock Hill’s popular dine-in meal is booked, but carryout is still an option.

Late Harvest Kitchen – Must order by November 20th at 4pm

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – https://www.ruthschris.com/promotions/thanksgiving-at-ruths/

McCormick and Schmick’s – All orders need to be placed by November 22nd

Metro Diner – Orders need to be placed by November 22nd

Mitchell’s Fish Market – All orders need to be placed by 11/22

Pots & Pans Pie Co. – Get your orders in for sweet and savory pies. You can pick them up Thanksgiving week.

Rick’s Café Boatyard – All orders need to be placed by November 22nd

Rosie’s Place – All pie orders need to be placed by November 21st

Sahm’s Restaurants – Sahm’s Restaurants have Thanksgiving meal options that can be ordered now and picked up Thanksgiving week

The Capital Grille

The Oceanaire – All orders need to be placed by November 23rd at 4pm

Seasons 52 – All orders need to be placed by November 22nd

Traders Point Creamery – Quantities for this meal are very limited, order now for pickup on November 24th.

