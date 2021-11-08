Restaurants open on Thanksgiving and places offering takeout

INDIANAPOLIS – If you don’t want to cook for the family this year, don’t worry, a lot of Central Indiana area restaurants out there have you covered. FOX59 has compiled a list of places to take your family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys and pies.
Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving
Bob Evans – Bob Evans says it will have special meals and breakfast favorites all day long for dine-in, delivery or curbside pickup.
Boston Market – Boston Market is offering dine-in on Thanksgiving. Check your neighborhood store to find what hours they’ll be open.
Cracker Barrel – Since 1969, Cracker Barrel has opened its restaurants for families on Thanksgiving, and that tradition will continue until 2021.
Fogo de Chao – Fogo de Chao offers a limited number of reservations on Thanksgiving. If you’re interested, book now.
Golden Corral – Golden Corral will be open with its holiday buffet full of turkey, stuffing and pie.
Hedgerow – Gather around Hedgerow’s table this Thanksgiving. Reservations will go quickly. It’s $48 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under.
Lucky Lou – The Chinese spot in Indy specialized in handcrafted dumplings and Dimsum and will be open on Thanksgiving.
Matt the Miller’s – This Carmel restaurant is open from 11am-5pm on Thanksgiving, but reservations are required.
McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks – McCormick & Schmick’s says in addition to the regular dinner menu, it will be serving a traditional turkey dinner complete with all of the classic staples.
Mitchell’s Fish Market – The 3-course meal for adults will cost you $32 and for kids 12 and under you’ll pay $15.
Popeyes – The chicken chain is reportedly bringing back its cajun-style turkeys. They’ll also serve up their famous chicken if you want to dine in or hit the drive-thru at select locations.
Pots & Pans Pie Co. – The north side spot that specializes in both sweet and savory pies will be open from 8am-Noon on Thanksgiving.
Rick’s Café Boatyard – Make your reservations now for one of the most popular Thanksgiving feasts in Indy. It’s $29 for adults and $16 for kids and seniors.
Ruby Tuesday – Most locations will be open for dine-in customers.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Ruth’s Chris is offering a traditional Thanksgiving meal starting at $42.95.
Seasons 52 – Turkey, mashed potatoes and all of the other favorites for $32.95 for adults.
TGI Friday’s – Most TGI Friday’s locations will open with their standard menus for Thanksgiving.
The Capital Grille – How does Brioche Stuffing sound? That and more is on The Capital Grille’s menu starting at $43 for adults.
The Oceanaire – Open from noon-9pm on Thanksgiving, The Oceanaire offers a turkey dinner with all the sides for $50.
Waffle House – The breakfast-food chain is open 365 days a year, including Thanksgiving.
Restaurants offering to-go options
Banter’s Fresh Meats – Pre-order now for the holidays
Bob Evans – Order as late as Thanksgiving Day
Boston Market – Order now and pickup Thanksgiving Week
Buca di Beppo – Order by 8am on November 23rd
City Barbeque – These meals sell out each year, so City Barbeque recommends putting in your order now
Cracker Barrel – Pre-orders start November 20th
Fogo de Chao – Must pre-order by Tuesday 11/23 for Thanksgiving Day, all other orders require a 24 hour notice
Golden Corral – Holiday meals to go, but for a limited time
Hollyhock Hill – Hollyhock Hill’s popular dine-in meal is booked, but carryout is still an option.
Late Harvest Kitchen – Must order by November 20th at 4pm
Ruth’s Chris Steak House – https://www.ruthschris.com/promotions/thanksgiving-at-ruths/
McCormick and Schmick’s – All orders need to be placed by November 22nd
Metro Diner – Orders need to be placed by November 22nd
Mitchell’s Fish Market – All orders need to be placed by 11/22
Pots & Pans Pie Co. – Get your orders in for sweet and savory pies. You can pick them up Thanksgiving week.
Rick’s Café Boatyard – All orders need to be placed by November 22nd
Rosie’s Place – All pie orders need to be placed by November 21st
Sahm’s Restaurants – Sahm’s Restaurants have Thanksgiving meal options that can be ordered now and picked up Thanksgiving week
The Oceanaire – All orders need to be placed by November 23rd at 4pm
Seasons 52 – All orders need to be placed by November 22nd
Traders Point Creamery – Quantities for this meal are very limited, order now for pickup on November 24th.