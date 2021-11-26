Retailers and consumers prepare for different Black Friday as the pandemic subsides

INDIANAPOLIS — Shoppers are getting ready for Black Friday after last year saw numerous stores close their doors on Thanksgiving night due to COVID concerns. It appears more companies are carrying on that tradition this year.

Spots like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target opened Friday morning. You can find a complete list of openings at the bottom of this story. Consumers will be searching for big savings on Black Friday, but financial experts say the rush has already begun. Fears over supply chain issues are pushing some shoppers to their gifts earlier.

“Retailers have caught wind of this, and so they are rebranding early shopping as ‘Early Black Friday,’ and pushing them to get out early,” explains C. Aaron Lawry an associate professor of consumer science at Purdue University, “Downside for the shopper is that by the time the real Black Friday shows up, maybe the discounts will not be as deep because retailers are taking advantage of the demand earlier in the season.”

If you do plan to head to the stores this weekend, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) will have extra patrols on hand at area malls. They suggests shoppers keep an eye on their purchases.

“Make sure you aren’t leaving valuables in your cars. Lots of times we see people leave valuables in the car, and then go to another store, and we see windows busted out or cars broken into. That merchandise is then taken,” warns IMPD Officer William Young.

Here’s a list of mostly national chains that we know will be open on Thanksgiving 2021 (holiday hours may vary so check for your location):

Acme

Albertsons

Amigos

Andronico’s

Balducci’s

Carrs

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots

Cabela’s

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Five Below

Foodtown

Haggen

Jewel Osco

Kings

Lucky

Market Street

Meijer

Pavilions

Randalls

Rite Aid

Safeway

Shaws/Star (with the exceptions of locations in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

Sears

ShopRite

Starbucks

Stop & Shop

Tom Thumb

United Express

United Supermarkets

Vons

Walgreens

Wegmans

Whole Foods Market