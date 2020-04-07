Retired firefighter uses music to lift people’s spirits

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A retired firefighter found a unique way to lift people’s spirits on Indy’s north side.

Dan Davis plays his bagpipe every night at dusk. The retired IFD firefighter wants to inspire people to keep fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“Bagpipes are known historically as a weapon of war, so our battle currently is the coronavirus. So we’re out here to pipe it away,” Davis said.

Davis started playing as part of a nationwide movement called “sunset solidarity.” Bagpipers and drummers are being encouraged to play a tune to help people feel better.